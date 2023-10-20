Delta LG passes bye-law to end land grabbing

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

LEGISLATIVE Arm of Oshimili North Local Area, Delta State, has passed a bye-law to put an end to land grabbing in the council area.

The law tagged ‘Oshimili North Local Government Public and Private Properties Protection Bye-Law 2023’, was passed during plenary at the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Legislative Building at the council secretariat in Akwukwu-Igbo.

The passage of the bye-law was sequel to a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Nweke Anthony and seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Emmanuel Awele Isichei.

Leader of the Legislative Arm, Adimabua Henry Ofuase who presided over the plenary, thereafter, directed the clerk to forward copies of the bye-law to the chairman of the council, Mr. Innocent Eseweze, for his assent.

Ofuase said: “This is a landmark achievement in this council, it is one of its kind, never seen before in the council. It will impact positively on the council.

“I thank the chairman for his visionary leadership, I thank the committee for a job well done, and then to my colleagues who have been very steadfast and committed to this course.”