Delta Govt approves N714.4bn for 2024 budget

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Government Wednesday approved a budget proposal of N714.4 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The approval was made at a meeting of the State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Disclosing during a post-Exco press briefing at Government House, Asaba, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen said the 2024 budget was premised on N750 per dollar.

Flanked by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, he

said the proposed budget comprised N397 billion representing 56 percent for Capital Expenditure and N316 billion representing 44 percent for recurrent expenditure.

Emphasizing that the budget size was still a proposition, Ekedayen said the State House of Assembly would have to look at it and approve it at a later date.

He said: “The budget size is N714.4B, broken down into capital and recurrent components of N397B capital, representing 56%. While the recurrent component is N316B, coming up to 44%.

“The budget was premised on the vision of the present administration and encompassing largely the activities and programmes that will drive the M.O.R.E agenda.

“It’s still a proposition because the House of Assembly will still have to look at it and approve it at a later date. However, broadly speaking, it’s a budget that the people will be happy and proud of because a lot of impactful and developmental projects will be embarked upon.

“The people should expect new townships, massive road infrastructures, with emphasis on quality; people should also expect some new expansions in the healthcare institutions we have in the state.’

Ekedayen further stated “We should also expect the government to support the small and medium scale enterprises in the state with some kind of funds to support their businesses, which would be given at single digit interest rate.

“Looking at other things, Agriculture will get a boost, such as rice and food crops. We are hoping that one of the ways to fight the ravaging inflation is to make food available. So the Agric Ministry will be on its feet. Like I said, it is a people’s budget.”