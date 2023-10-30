Delta: Egbema Ijaw PDP members laments lopsided appointments, devt projects

By Paul Olayemi

The Egbema Ijaw Interest Political Forum, a group of founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the distribution of political appointments and development projects in their area.

The group said that the Ijaw ethnic group, which makes up 40% of the population, has been marginalized and neglected by the government and the party, while the Itsekiri ethnic group, which makes up 60%, has taken all the benefits.

The group stated that it has been loyal to the PDP since 1998, when the party was inaugurated in a Petroleum Training Institute conference hall. It said that it has been supporting the party in every election, but has not seen any dividends of democracy in its area.

The group lamented the lack of good drinking water, electricity, secondary schools, higher institutions, and contracts in the Egbema Ijaw area. It also accused the government of using its oil wealth to construct roads in urban areas, while it suffers from environmental degradation and poverty. It said that it has oil companies operating in its area since 1972, but has not gained anything from them.

The group demanded that the governor should give it equal opportunity in political appointments, according to the 40:60 ratio. It also wanted development projects to be cited in its four wards. It said that it is unfair that two commissioners are always allocated to the local government, but none of them is from the Ijaw ethnic group. It said that all the political advisers to the governor and chairmen of boards and parastatals are from the Itsekiri ethnic group.

The group warned that if the government fails to address its plight, it will take its destiny into its hands by stopping the oil companies from operating or voting against the PDP. It said that it has formed a four-ward executive committee to checkmate what is happening and to mobilize its people for action. It said that it has tried to draw the government’s attention to its problems for 24 years, but nothing has been done.

The group called on the federal, state, and local governments to come to its aid and respect its rights as citizens. It said that it is not asking for too much, but for justice and fairness. It said that it is ready to dialogue with the government and the party, but also ready to fight for its cause if necessary.

The Egbema Interest Political Forum is a group of concerned citizens who want to see positive change in their area. It referred to its open letter by Egbema leaders of thought, where it has repeatedly voiced its pains without response from the government.

The statement was signed by Hon Chief Godfrey Ukulor (Chairman), Evangelist Macgregor Lawuru (Secretary), Chief Godwin Oligoron (Vice Chairman), Celestine Ebidinana (PRO), Friday Fetimi (Adviser), Dierepamode Esite (Member), Jemime Ogonoebie (Treasurer), Morison Egin (Patron).