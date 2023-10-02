Delta committed to urban-rural integration — Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, said that his administration was irrevocably committed to advancing urban-rural integration, through the construction of critical road infrastructure and urban renewal.

Governor Oborevwori stated this in his remark at the 63rd Independence Day anniversary of the nation at the Cenotaph Asaba, the State capital.

He paid glowing tributes to the Country’s founding fathers and prayed for God’s protection and blessings upon security agencies, as they fight to ward off all security threats against the nation.

He said his administration was just four months old but had done quite a lot in completing ongoing projects inherited from the previous administration.

Governor Oborevwori said: “It is proper to give thanks to Almighty God that our Country, despite numerous challenges, has remained united and strong. I pay tribute to our founding fathers, who fought gallantly for our Country’s independence.

“I acknowledge the courage, sacrifices, and tenacity of our heroes past, including our past and present leaders at all levels, for their determination and commitment to keep the Country as one union.

“I salute all members of the Armed Forces and security agencies for the sacrifices they made and continue making to keep us united and secure.

“I pray for God’s protection and blessing on them in their valiant efforts to ward off all threats to the unity and territorial integrity of the Country. I also remember our fallen heroes and their families, and I encourage all Nigerians to remember their families in their prayers.

“This administration came on board four months ago and we hit the ground running by completing most of the projects inherited from the previous administration, and commissioning them.

“We act in recognition that government and governance is a continuum. Meanwhile, we are also initiating new projects in consonance with our M.O.R.E Agenda.

“This administration is irrevocably committed to advancing urban-rural integration, through the construction of critical road infrastructure and urban renewal.

“During the electioneering campaign, I pledged to give Warri, our commercial nerve centre, a facelift. We have commenced the process with the award of contract to construction giant, Julius Berger, for the construction of three flyover bridges, cloverleaf and road expansion.

“At the completion of the three bridges and cloverleaf in Warri, the city will surely wear a new and impressive look. We are poised to do MORE for the sustainable development of our dear State.”

The Governor, who pledged to sustain health infrastructure in the State further said, “Of utmost importance to us is the health of our people, both in the urban and rural areas. I have given approval for the establishment of Oxygen Plants in the General Hospitals at Ughelli, Warri and Asaba.

“We have also commenced the process of revamping 260 healthcare centres across the State. Our goal is to ensure that functional healthcare centres are readily available to our people no matter where they live. The free medical care for pregnant women and children aged zero to five years is also being sustained.”

He said his administration would continue to pay attention to public schools in the State, saying, “education remains the fulcrum around which any modern society thrives.

“Finally, I thank all Deltans and residents in the State for the peace that we enjoy. This is crucial because meaningful development, as captured in our MORE Agenda, can only take place in an atmosphere of peace and security. I appeal to our people to sustain this peace.

“As we celebrate the 63rd Independence anniversary of our beloved Country, I enjoin all Deltans to continue in the spirit of brotherhood, love, and peaceful co-existence for the progress of the State and the Country in general.

“I urge all and sundry to embrace dialogue and other peaceful avenues in resolving whatever differences that may occur. Our State has been acknowledged as one of the most peaceful in the Country and it requires the cooperation and understanding of all to keep it that way”.

Earlier, former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta State Chapter, Rev. Dr Gideon Oyibo in his message titled “The righteousness that exalts a nation”, said righteousness is what is right in the eyes of God and urged leaders and followers to do what is right and pleasing in the sight of God to see the nation prosper and make progress from what it is at the moment.

“What Nigeria needs to be great, exalted and celebrated by the rest of the world is righteousness. If Nigeria must be exalted then we must have the right character, right motive, action and thanksgiving that is approved by God,” the clergy said.

The ceremony was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo among other top government functionaries.

The ceremony featured prayers for the Country, State and Government and people of Delta and Nigeria.