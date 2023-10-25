Delta Assembly pledges to accelerate devt in oil-producing communities

The Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Delta State Oil-Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has pledged to accelerate infrastructural development in oil and gas-bearing communities across the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Austin Uroye, gave the assurance during an interactive session with members of the Board of the DESOPADEC in Asaba on Wednesday.

Uroye who represents (PDP-Warri South I) in the Assembly, said that the mandate of the commission, as an interventionist agency in the state with particular attention on Oil- and Gas-producing communities must be realised.

He explained that the committee’s engagement with members of the board was geared towards collaboration for better service delivery.

Uroye, therefore, charged members of the board, led by the Chairman, Mr John Nani, and Managing Director, Chief Festus Ochonogor, to put in their best in order to put smiles on the faces of the people on whose interest the commission was established.

The chairman, who acknowledged challenges faced by the commission, stressed the need to ensure peace, stability and progress in the oil- and gas- producing communities.

Uroye also charged members of the board to always respect rules of engagement and never compromise standards in the execution of projects.

Other members of the committee who spoke, including Mr Ferguson Onwo (PDP-Isoko South II), Mr Fred Martins (PDP-Warri North), and Mr Oloye Pereotu (PDP-Burutu II), acknowledged the need for effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders, in the awards and execution of projects by the commission.

They raised issue of abandonment of projects awarded by the commission and stressed the need to get them completed.

The lawmakers also called for transparency and accountability in line with relevant laws of the state.

They assured the board of the committee‘s preparedness to facilitate early passage of the commission’s budget, and advised the board to strive ameliorate the challenge of sound development in oil producing communities.

Earlier, the Chairman of the board, Mr John Nani, said that the commission had ensured that the basic assignment which will positively touch lives in oil-bearing communities, were carried out despite the huge challenges.

Nani commended the synergy between the House Committee on DESOPADEC and the board, saying that such collaboration would further promote development in the Commission’s mandate areas.

Nani explained that the budget of the commission must pass through the scrutiny of the State Assembly, saying that the commission was only implementing the budget of the House.

On his part, and Managing Director, of the Board, Chief Festus Ochonogor, commended the interactive meeting, saying that such would attract more development to the oil- and gas-bearing communities. (NAN)