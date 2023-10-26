Dear Bunmi, can I try s3x toys?

Dear Bunmi, I’m in my late 60s and lost my husband two years ago. I haven’t had sex since his death and I miss having orgasms.
I’m now toying with the idea of using a dildo. I have even visited a few s3x shops abroad, just to have a look.
Do you think I’m a bit too old for this sort of thing? I wouldn’t want to do myself any physical damage.
Philo, by e-mail.
Dear Philo,
You’re absolutely not too old for this sort of thing! As for doing yourself any harm – the opposite is the case.
A dildo will massage your vagina, keeping you healthy ‘down there’ plus, having orgasms will help you stay fit.
So, just do it!
As you haven’t had sex for a while, you may need to take things slowly and gently – like any muscle, your vagina can suffer from lack of use.
And, if you feel a bit dry, add in some lubrication – you can use your own saliva, a specially-designed lubricant from a chemist, or any unperfumed body oil.
Share your problems and release your burden. Write Dear Bunmi: [email protected]
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.