Dear Bunmi, can I try s3x toys?

Dear Bunmi, I’m in my late 60s and lost my husband two years ago. I haven’t had sex since his death and I miss having orgasms .

I’m now toying with the idea of using a dildo. I have even visited a few s3x shops abroad, just to have a look.

Do you think I’m a bit too old for this sort of thing? I wouldn’t want to do myself any physical damage.

Philo, by e-mail.

Dear Philo,