David Guetta out with new single ‘Big Fu’

Following a year of smash hit after smash hit, world-renowned DJ and music producer David Guetta has once again pushed the boundaries of music with his latest single, “BIG FU,” featuring the Afropop sensation Ayra Starr and Chicago rap star Lil Durk.

‘Big FU’ shows an unexpected, house-influenced side to David Guetta’s production skills, with the French mastermind crafting a slick groove around an infectious funk bassline. Ayra Starr’s powerful reverb-soaked vocals provide the unforgettable hook: “Big Fuck You to my replacement / I see you’re someone else’s favourite”. Melodic synth stabs and razor-sharp verses from Lil Durk complete the mix, resulting in a smooth and beautifully produced banger.

The bold, eye-popping artwork for the single is provided by critically acclaimed French street artist and previous Guetta collaborator, Mr Brainwash.

The hits keep on coming for David Guetta. Earlier this year he also conquered the global airwaves with the megahit ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ featuring the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. It arrived as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify’s global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’, has garnered 2.2 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 in the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.

David Guetta has skyrocketed to one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, with over 42 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has been voted the world’s best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll three times, and is one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching the top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.

Earlier this year, the international icon won the ‘Dance Song of The Year award for his latest smash ‘I’m Good’ at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named ‘Dance Act of the Year’. He also recently received awards for ‘DJ of the Year’ at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.

“BIG FU” is set to dominate the airwaves, streaming platforms, and dance floors worldwide, captivating music enthusiasts with its infectious melodies and powerful lyrics. The music video mirrors the song’s intensity, featuring visually stunning elements that enhance the overall listening experience.

The single is now available today 27th October, 2023 on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.