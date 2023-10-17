Dana Pharma achieves triple milestone in healthcare innovation

By Chioma Obinna

A prominent force in the Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, last week reinstated its commitment to health, longevity, and innovation for progress almost four decades into operation with the celebration of three significant milestones.

The company also introduced its latest addition to their paediatric care segment DanaCee, a delightful Vitamin C syrup produced for young taste buds.

The Managing Director, Dana Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani, said the product was to transform wellness into an enjoyable experience. DanaCee is a flavourful supplement for children. Brimming with the essential goodness of Vitamin C, it ensures that children receive vital nutrients with a smile.

The Country Manager, Mr. Bharat Vaswani said: “Our commitment to children’s health inspired the creation of a supplement that not only bolsters their immune systems but also makes nutrition enjoyable. DanaCee is offered in a kid-friendly orange flavour, making it an exciting addition to daily routines.”

Concurrently, Dana also marked its 27th year for its flagship paracetamol brand, Paradana; a cornerstone in the company’s pharmaceutical lineup that has played a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare landscape. It also homage to the enduring success of Paradana Paracetamol, reaffirming Dana Pharmaceuticals’ unwavering commitment to healthcare. Paradana, which is also available in syrup form, is yet another product that is pleasantly flavoured to ensure that children do not feel the bitterness of their medicine.

The company further showcased its dedication to innovation with the relaunch of Ferrodan Plus Capsules, a blood enhancer, that features contemporary pharmaceutical packaging. The redesigned packaging reflects Dana Pharmaceuticals’ responsiveness to customer feedback and industry requirements, providing innovative and reliable pharmaceutical solutions and options.

The management of Dana expressed gratitude to the millions of Nigerians who have consistently chosen Paradana as their preferred analgesic painkiller. The company also expresses appreciation to patrons, medical professionals, distributors, and partners for their unwavering support in the value chain of healthcare delivery.

The triple celebration stands as a testament to Danas’ commitment to advancing pharmaceutical care, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and maintaining uncompromising quality standards over the past decades.