Customs CG commends Ogun 1 Area boss for impressive 12-days offensive

The Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR has commended the Customs Area Controller of Ogun 1, Ahmadu Shuaibu for providing a fresh impetus in the fight against smuggling in the command, resulting in the seizure of huge numbers of offensive imports including secondhand tires under 12 days crack offensive.

This is even as the CGC has again warned about the dangers of the continued patronage of imported second tires, which he says puts the lives of many travelers in danger including premature deaths, flowing from avoidable motor accidents related to tire failures.

Addressing the press, weekend, in Abeokuta about the seizures of huge numbers of the said tire types and other seizures made by the Ogun 1 Customs Area Command, the Customs boss said the NCS remains committed to fighting the scourge of importation and trading in compromised tires, aimed at promoting safety on the nation’s highways.

He further disclosed that the Ogun 1 Command under Shuaibu’s watch recorded a combined Duty Paid Value of N241,977,943.00 from seizures made between September 18 and September 30, 2023.

While applauding Shuaibu and his officers and men for the impressive performance, he assured that the Service will leave no stone unturned in challenging and stopping the illicit trade in prohibited goods, and in sanitizing the nation’s road transport system by combating the importation of dangerous tires and their usages.

The CGC said, “Our presence here underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our beloved nation from potential road accidents and harmful substances, as we continue to intercept these perilous goods.

“We gather here today to address a pressing concern – the importation of foreign-used Pneumatic Tyres, more commonly known as Tokunbo tires. These are ring-shaped protective coverings made of rubber and filled with compressed air, typically used in foreign countries. Regrettably, they are deemed unsuitable for our highways.

“A significant number of these tires have exceeded their recommended lifespan from their manufacturing date. According to safety experts, good-quality pneumatic tires are safe for use for only four years from the date of manufacturing.

“Any usage beyond this duration poses a significant risk to motorists and jeopardizes their lives”, he stated.

Speaking about other seized illicit items, he said: “In a previous press conference held on August 7, 2023, we drew attention to the grave issue of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as marijuana or Indian hemp. This psychoactive drug is derived from the cannabis plant and has seen a concerning rise in abuse within Nigerian society, especially among our youth.

“We highlighted the ingenious tactics employed by those engaged in this nefarious trade, including smuggling through land borders, utilizing creeks, and even resorting to smuggling via air routes. We reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to protecting society from the entry of harmful substances and ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians.”

He continued: “Today, we are delighted to report that our commitment to our citizens remains steadfast, as we fulfill our statutory obligations and shield our beloved nation from the scourge of illicit drugs.

“Our officers’ relentless efforts and unwavering dedication in Zone A, specifically the Ogun 1 Area Command, have borne fruit, leading to the interception of Cannabis Sativa, used Pneumatic Tyres, and vehicles laden with 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.”

Giving a breakdown of the seizures, the CGC said: “Between September 18 and September 30, 2023, the officers of the Ogun 1 Area Command seized 1,436 used Pneumatic tires, 53 sacks, and 569 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, weighing a total of 1,179 kilograms.

“Additionally, they apprehended 3,149 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, alongside 32 vehicles used for conveyance, among other items. These seizures’ Duty Paid Value (DPV) amounts to an impressive N241,977,943.00.

“These seizures were executed at various locations, including Papa/Ajegunle, Ilaro road, Imasayi/Joga road, Ijebu Ode axis, and Odogbolu bush path along Ijebu Ode road in Ogun State. It is essential to highlight that these seizures are a testament to our renewed determination and strategic deployment of both human and material resources. Our commitment to protecting Nigerians from the audacious actions of daredevil smugglers remains unwavering.

“We reaffirm our dedication to our duty and pledge to ensure all Nigerians’ safety and well-being. We are resolute in our mission to curb illicit trade, safeguard our roads from dangerous tires, and protect our youth from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.”

Efforts to get the Ogun 1 command new anti-smuggling czar to shed light on the seizures was unsuccessful as he declined to make comments, noting “There’s nothing for me to add when the Ag. CGC has spoken.”

Regarded as one of the Service’s leading tactical anti-smuggling commanders, Shuaibu is reputed for marrying actionable intelligence with clinical execution in the fight against smuggling; and ranks as one of the few with a huge appetite for results.

He is also known to have an impressive record of team spirit culture to which he places much premium, and also, as one that emphasizes unremitting balance between trade facilitation and national security.