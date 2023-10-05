Customs assures Polish investors trade facilitation

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has assured visiting Polish investors of it’s readiness to collaborate with foreign and domestic traders, stressing that it’s main priority is to take proactive measures to facilitate trade.

Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, made this known while playing host to a delegation of ZGM Investment Group of Companies Limited – a co-ordinating firm of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Polish Investors in Abuja.

Recall that the Customs boss had, on several occasions, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which mandate the Nigeria Customs Service to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish in the country.

He said, “the Nigeria Customs Service is aware that you are investors, and you would want your investment to be protected as well as to yield some dividends. If we can achieve the objectives of your coming to Nigeria, then I consider this as a good starting – and it is going to be a win-win collaboration for the parties involved.”

He also assured the delegation of Customs’ unflinching cooperation in opening doors for any investor that may wish to invest in Nigeria, adding, “although I have engaged in a working tour to Zone ‘A’ recently, I want to assure you that my management will study the possibility of organizing a special visit to Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone.”

In his remarks, the Coordinator of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Abeh Onas, thanked the Acting Comptroller-General for honoring their request for a courtesy visit to discuss matters related to their FTZ.

Abeh also said they were at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service to appreciate the Ag. CGC for his unwavering commitment to improving trade in Nigeria and to further strengthen their lines of communication while fostering collaboration between the Service and Ogun Guangdong FTZ.

He explained further: “As we both share common interests in facilitating international trade, I believe that reinforcing our existing partnership can yield positive outcomes for both entities and contribute to the economic growth of the country.”