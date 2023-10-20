Cultism: 120 suspects arrested, 100 remanded in three months in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than 120 members of different cult groups have been arrested in the last three months in different parts of Ogun State, out of which 100 have been remanded.

The Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Security, AIG Sola Subair (rtd.), who disclosed this during a security meeting held with the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, in Sagamu, said the war against cultists in the state is total.

He said the state government will give no breathing space to anyone, no matter how highly connected, who derives joy in disturbing the peace of the State.

Subair said the essence of the meeting was to brief the paramount ruler on the security situation in Remoland, especially in Sagamu, which had recently served as a battlefield to some rival cult groups, saying that the resolve of the state government to wage war against all forms of criminality has helped to bring the situation under control.

He said, “Kabiyesi, we are here on behalf of your son and governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to brief you about the security situation in your domain. The governor has always maintained his resolve to use the instrumentality of the law to deal decisively with anyone who wants to disrupt the peace of any part of the state. In the last three months, nothing less than 120 cultists have been arrested, while 100 of them are on remand through court orders.

“As it is now, the security of lives and properties has improved greatly in Remoland, and the governor has equally promised not to give breathing space to any criminal-minded persons or groups because we all know that without peace, there cannot be progress or development. We need the cooperation of all to further sustain this tempo and keep making our state safe for all.”

Responding, the Akarigbo, Oba Adewale Ajayi, commended Governor Abiodun for his proactiveness and efforts to ensure that every part of the state is safe for all dwell.

Oba Ajayi particularly commended Governor Abiodun for providing another Armoured Personnel Carrier to support crime fighting in the town, saying that this kind gesture has also helped to boost the security of the residents of the community.

The royal father pledged the support of all other traditional rulers and people of Remoland towards supporting the government to rid the state of all forms of criminality.

Also present at the event were Oba Adewale Osiberu, Elepe of Epe, Sagamu, Oba Oriyomi Soile, Radanuwa of Idado, Sagamu and Chief Adebayo Onafuwa, Bamofin of Remoland.

The meeting equally had in attendance other members of the Ogun State government Security team, such as the Consultant to the governor on Security, CP Awolowo Ajogun (rtd), Senior Special Assistant on Security, Hon. Biyi Odubote, as well as all the Divisional Police Officers in Sagamu.