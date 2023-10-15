CULT CLASH: Three decapitated bodies found in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, said it has discovered three bodies of young men suspected to have been killed in rival cult groups clash in an abandoned building at Abibatun Toronbi Community, Ijoko-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement.

She said a community leader from Abibatun Toronbi in Ijoko informed the police of the discovery of the bodies with machete cuts in an uncompleted building which also served as criminals hideouts in the area. Odutola added that assailants, suspected to be rival cult group members, appeared to have dealth machete blows on the young men and also cut off their left hands. Two of the deceased who were alleged to be members of Eiye Confraternity have been identified as Memory and Rilwan.

The statement said: “A community leader in Abibatun Toronbi Community Ijoko Ogun State reported to Ijoko Police Post that on the 13th of October, 2023 three unidentified young men were found macheted (sic) to death in an abandoned building /criminal hideout within their community’’.

“Upon receipt of the report, policemen arrived the scene and observed that the deceased left hands were cut off. Two were identified as Memory and Rilwan, both suspected members at Eiye Confraternity group who have been on the police watch list for several crimes. Corpses were evacuated and deposited at the morgue for further investigation, while the area is under close monitoring.

“The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the killings with assistance from local informants. This led to the identification of the number one Eiye Confraternity as members of a rival cult group, the Eiye Confraternity.

“Efforts are ongoing to gather more information about the activities of these cult groups and their connections to other criminal acts in the area.