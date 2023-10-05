CSU: You would’ve channelled energy to resolve crisis in PDP, Cleric tells Atiku

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that the Presidential candidate Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should dissipate his energy in resolving the crisis within his party rather than on the academic certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

Giwa said that Atiku could’ve channelled the same energy used to fish out discrepancies on Tinubu’s Chicago University Certificate into resolving the crisis within his party.

He said this in a statement issued and made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him ” If Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu happens to be a president of the United States, he would have honorably resigned by now.

“However, Nigeria is a country where the poor bear the brunt of the law while the rich are untouchable.

Giwa lamented that the nation’s image has been on the trail among the comity of nations since the presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, requested the academic record of the President.

According to him” This CSU certificate has caused Nigeria irreparable damage; this is a national disgrace, and I do not think Nigeria really needs this.”

“Alhaji Atiku should have allowed time to take its course instead of trying to force his way.

“One wonders why he couldn’t channel the energy that he is using to fish out discrepancies on Tinubu’s Chicago University Certificate into resolving the crisis within his party that led to his failure in the last presidential election.

“Atiku ought to have won the last presidential election if he had used wisdom to play his game with the G-5 governors.

Giwa who noted that Alhaji Abubakar went too far in his findings said that he ought to have allowed time to take its course.

” Atiku should have used his energy to resolve the PDP crisis that led to his failure in the last presidential election.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, who participated in the February 25, 2023 presidential election along with Tinubu, had challenged the declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the election on various grounds.

Among the grounds are that Tinubu was not qualified to have stood for the election on the grounds that he submitted forged documents on oath to INEC to secure eligibility.

In pursuit of his claim, Atiku had applied to a US District Court to issue an order compelling the CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records to him for verification and authentication.

Following his success at the US court, the CSU has release the academic records to Ariku who’s expected to submit it to the Supreme court to make a final decision on the certificate saga.