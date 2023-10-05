CSEAN Lagos affirms commitment to growing global cybersecurity success 

•Cyber security

Now in its 20th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 is highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and encouraging individuals and businesses to take important cybersecurity steps to stay safe online.

Lagos, Nigeria, October 4, 2023 — The Lagos Chapter of the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) proudly announces its active participation in the 20th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Established in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month,celebrated every October, stands as the preeminent global initiative dedicated to fostering awareness of cybersecurity and promoting best practices.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative endeavor engaging businesses, government

agencies, educational institutions, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and

individuals who are committed to imparting knowledge about online safety.

Mr. Oluwatob Afolabi, Chairman of the 2023 Security Awareness Committee at CSEAN Lagos,

emphasized the significance of this annual initiative.

He said, “this month serves as a powerful reminder of the emerging challenges that confront us

in today’s digital landscape. Our mission aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Cybersecurity

Awareness Month, which seeks to spotlight these challenges and offer clear, actionable

guidance to forge a secure and safeguarded digital world for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Afolabi noted that, the commitment from CSEAN Lagos underscores the organization’s dedication to

advancing cybersecurity awareness and education, not only during Cybersecurity Awareness

Month but throughout the year.

“By uniting efforts, we can collectively tackle the dynamic cybersecurity landscape, empowering individuals and organizations to secure their digital lives and contribute to a safer online environment.” he said.

“From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined with human lives.

And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cybercriminals are working just as hard to

find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life.

“For 20 years and still counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

“Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is “Secure Our World.”

with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices: Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use; Turning on multi factor authentication on personal devices and business networks.

“Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by

cybercriminals today; and Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.”