Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Preview, team news, head-to-head

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur will face Crystal Palace in one of the London derbies this weekend.
Ange Postecoglu’s side currently tops the Premier League table with 23 points, two more than second-place Manchester City. Alongside Arsenal, both teams remain the only unbeaten sides in the league this season.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, sits 11th on the table with three wins, draws, and losses, respectively.
Team News
Crystal Palace would be without key players such as Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Dean Henderson, and James Tomkins.
Tottenham has no fresh concerns, although left-back Destiny Udogie faces a late fitness test. and will welcome Yves Bissouma after serving a one-match suspension.
Head-to-head
Crystal Palace wins 6
Tottenham wins 17
Draw 4
Possible lineup
Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Van De Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son
Disclaimer
