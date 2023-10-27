Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Preview, team news, head-to-head

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur will face Crystal Palace in one of the London derbies this weekend.

Ange Postecoglu’s side currently tops the Premier League table with 23 points, two more than second-place Manchester City. Alongside Arsenal, both teams remain the only unbeaten sides in the league this season.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, sits 11th on the table with three wins, draws, and losses, respectively.

Team News

Crystal Palace would be without key players such as Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Dean Henderson, and James Tomkins.

Tottenham has no fresh concerns, although left-back Destiny Udogie faces a late fitness test. and will welcome Yves Bissouma after serving a one-match suspension.

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace wins 6

Tottenham wins 17

Draw 4

Possible lineup

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Van De Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son