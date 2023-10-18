C’River: NSSF, IHS to boost immunisation in 196 wards with N47m

… Commissioner lauds NSSF, says thier investment is protected

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Nigeria Solidarity

Support Fund, NSSF, a non Profit organisation and IHS Nigeria have concluded plans to boost immunisation services in the 196 wards of Cross River state in the next six months with funding in the tune of 47 million naira.

The 47 million Naira gesture, is part of a 150 million Naira grant to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, which is aimed at supporting the Conduct and Supervision of Optimized Outreach Sessions for Routine Immunization (SCOORI) across the 196 wards of the state.

Speaking during an interface with the state’s Commissioner for health, the General Manager of NSSF, Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko said it became imperative for them to intervene in the area of immunisation to reduce mortality rate of under 5year old children.

She noted that from the data available from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), it was discovered that some states were grabbing with the issues of paucity of funds.

“NSSF is bridging the financial gap by supporting immunization outreaches all in a bid to reduce mortality rate of under 5 children .

“Over 70 percent of children are not immunized in Nigeria , we want to make sure that every disease that can be controlled or prevented is effectively done while things like outbreaks are also prevented.

“We did an intervention



in 2021/2022 on COVID-19 in six states and we discovered that we had positive impacts with the support given to those states.

“This time, we will also be intervening in three states for the next six months with Cross River being part of the states.

“We will be tracking the disbursement of fund and the impact. We hope to sustain this intervention and also hope to attract private sector participation in a bid to accommodate more states subsequently.”

Speaking further , Chinye-Nwoko explained that NSSF support will help ensure that immunization is accessible to children in all 196 wards of Cross River state.

She said that the collaborative effort recognizes the vital role of immunization in protecting the health of Nigerian children and aims to improve access to life-saving vaccines for every child, thereby preventing life-threatening diseases and outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases as seen recently.

“This initiative will improve the sub-optimal immunization coverage, bridge the immunization gap, and safeguard vulnerable populations.

“This pilot project marks the beginning of NSSF’s collaboration with both the private and public sectors to address poor routine immunization challenges in Nigeria after a successful collaboration to improve COVID-19 vaccination in the past.

“The immunization outreaches will be carried out by skilled healthcare workers from the communities, with supervision provided by community members and healthcare professionals at various levels of governance, including ward, local government, state, and national levels,” she said.

On his part , Cross River state Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk lauded NSSF for its magnanimity by bringing such a project the state.

Ayuk assured that the fund will be judiciously applied for the intended purpose in order to achieve the desired result.

His words :” This kind of assistance from NSSF is uncommon and we appreciate it even more because It’s coming from an indigenous organisation , when they say 47million you know its 100 percent that you are getting.

“I want to assure you and IHS that is providing the funding that your investments are safe and well protected, and your efforts will never go unrecognized , you know my background , I understand how it works , and I am certain that you will get the best from Cross River state,” he stated.