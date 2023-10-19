Crisis looms as NURTW passes vote of no confidence on Baruwa

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has passed votes of no confidence on Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa, former president of the union.

Alh. Tajudeen Agbede, National Chairman Caretaker Committee of the NURTW said this while speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Baruwa on the tenure as the president of NURTW expired on Aug. 28.

According to him, we the undersigned, having the mandate of our members in the various states and zones unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on Alh. Tajudeen BaruwaCrisis looms as NURTW passes vote of no confidence on Baruwa.

He alleged that Baruwa had committed many atrocities while he served as president of the union from Aug. 2019 to Aug. 2023.

He alleged that Baruwa had reduced membership of the union in the International Transport Federation (ITF) from 400,000 members to a paltry 160,000 members.

Agbede, also noted the former president failed or neglected to pay affiliation dues as and when due, thus causing the union to be deregistered from ITF.

“In a letter referenced NLC/NS/A.16 dated 27th August, 2019, the NLC wrote to NURTW commending the union for showing “good example to other affiliate unions of the NLC.

“That is by continuing to be financially up to date” and for “being financially up to date as at the end of July 2019,”he did.

He however, noted that sundry letters received from NLC during Baruwa’s administration were various demands for payment of affiliation dues.

He added that the dues at one point, were owed for as long as 18months (April – December 2021) and January — September 2022.

Agbede said that Baruwa failed or neglected to account for Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) moneys paid during his administration for the 2023 general election.

He also noted that during the four years administration of the former president of the union, the National Executive Council (NEC) only held four times.

He said that this was against the constitutional provisions of Article 10 (2) of the union’s constitution.

Agbede also said Baruwa had arbitrarily mandated the posting of union staff without concomitant relocation allowances or transfer claims, among others.

He added that, thus causing unnecessary hardship and adversity to staff.

“He failed to abide by constitutional provisions in respect to succession, by refusing and/or neglecting to conduct a credible Zonal Delegates Elections for the continuity of the union.

“Thus putting the union into unnecessary drama before right-thinking members of the public, ”he added.

NAN reports that a unanimous decision Baruwa was elected president for a second four-year term on Aug. 25.