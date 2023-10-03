Crises in power sector to end soon — Minister

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the Bola Tinubu administration, saying that crisis in the power sector will be over soon.

The minister, who spoke during the Independent Day celebration in the Presidential Villa, said the Tinubu administration can feel the people’s pain and that it is more determined than ever to make everyone feel the impact of government.

Adelabu said: “The president is doing a lot and he has equally charged his cabinet members to do everything possible in their respective sectors to bring development, so that all the sectors can live up to expectations.

“I’m using this medium to appeal to Nigerians to exercise some level of patience, to exercise some level of understanding. We can feel their pains, they have suffered for too long, they have not felt the impact of government and this administration is determined to change that.”

Adelabu assured that the Ministry of Power is committed to ensuring that Nigerians feel the impact of Energy.

He said: “Nigerians have suffered bad electricity over the years and that he will ensure an end to the crises in the Power Sector; so that we bring electricity to the doorsteps of every household, every business, every institution and every industry. It is true that we have abundance of human resources, we are also blessed with natural mineral resources, all these can never be harnessed, can never be realised if there’s no energy.”