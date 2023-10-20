Court dissolves 9-year marriage on wife’s request

An Area Court at Center-Igboro, Ilorin on Friday dissolved an Islamic marriage between Balikis Imam and Nasir Imam after nine years of marriage on Nasir’s request.

The Presiding Judge, Shehu Ajimobi granted the divorce application of the petitioner and dissolved the marriage between her and the defendant.

Ajimobi ordered that the petitioner should observe three months Iddah period and granted her custody of their 8-year- old child.

He also granted the respondent unrestricted access to the child but at reasonable time.

The Judge said it was because the respondent did not have a specific job at hand but still has the zeal to be responsible for the child, in spite his reluctance for divorce.

The Judge ordered that the respondent should take full responsibility of the child’s school fees, medical services and welfare.

The petitioner had earlier applied for divorce due to what she termed lack of love in the marriage.

She also demanded for the custody of the child and the payment of N10, 000 for the feeding and maintenance.