Coronation Insurance to hold webinar on financial inclusion

The Coronation Insurance Plc is set to hold its Webinar Series which is part of the company’s thought leadership initiatives, designed to provide relevant insights for both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

This year’s edition of the Webinar, Theme: “Shared Prosperity through Financial Inclusion: Protecting Your Business and Wallet Using Insurance,” the event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the series focuses on “shared prosperity through financial inclusion,” emphasising how insurance can elevate the standard of living in Nigeria through economic growth and equity.

The event aims to educate participants on the cost-saving benefits of insurance through risk reduction, using case studies. It also emphasizes the ease of purchasing insurance products and how insurance can create income opportunities for agents, both full-time and part-time.

The proposed audience will be composed of business owners with Micro, Small, and Medium-sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The objectives of the event are to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services space.

The panel discussion specifically aims to share success stories, challenges faced, and lessons learned by the panelists who have been actively involved in financial inclusion. It seeks to inspire and inform the audience about the opportunities and prospects in this dynamic sector.

The webinar discussions and interactions aim to uncover the real-world experiences and insights of panelists involved in insurance-based financial inclusion and shared prosperity.

The discussion will highlight the efficiency gains, challenges, and prospects within this sector, emphasizing the value of collaboration and innovation.

Audience engagement through question-and-answer sessions will further enrich the conversation with diverse perspectives and questions from event attendees.

The theme will be addressing the importance of Insurance and financial inclusion as well as the role of Insurance in protecting businesses and wallets. In addressing Financial inclusions, the panelists will give insights into the basics and scope of financial inclusion and the importance of financial literacy and barriers to financial inclusions.

The webinar discussions will also address Insurance for businesses, the different types of business insurance, and the benefits of insurance for a business in addition to choosing the right insurance coverage and the right insurance partner.

Panelists: include Mr. Adedeji Olowe – Founder/CEO at Lendsqr (Keynote Speaker), and Mr. Babatunde Akin Moses – CEO of Sycamore.ng, Mrs. Yemisi Isidi – CEO of Triift Africa, and the moderator Mr. Wole Famurewa – Anchor, CNBC Africa.

The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor.

It will encourage interaction between panelists and engage the audience through question-and-answer- discussions.