Consumer satisfaction, paramount — Gruwez, Promasidor CEO

By Tunde Oso

Promasidor, leading provider of high-quality food products across various African regions, has announced the re-launch of its Onga Chicken Cube, restating its commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Chief Executive Officer Promasidor Nigeria, Bruno Gruwez, said “We are thrilled to re-launch Onga Chicken Cube with a fresh look that mirrors the exceptional quality and unmatched taste of our product for the ultimate goal of satisfying our teeming consumers.”

According to Gruwez, “We know our distributors and customers have fallen in love with the brand and flavor Onga Chicken Cube adds to their meals, and we are confident that they will adore the new packaging as much as the product itself.

“At Promasidor, we believe in the joy of cooking, the delight of savoring every bite, and the invaluable moments shared around the dinner table.

“Our Onga Chicken Cube speaks to the heart of these moments, enhancing the flavour of every dish it touches. For mothers, it becomes a trusted ally in the kitchen, ensuring every meal is a treat for the child’s senses.

“For food enthusiasts, it becomes the secret ingredient that elevates their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary,” he said.

Marketing Director. Promasidor, Adebola Williams said, “As Nigeria’s foremost seasoning brand, Onga understands the importance of taste in every meal. Our commitment to perfection knows no bounds, and with the relaunch of Onga Chicken Cube, we’re taking this promise to new heights.

“The seasoning cube is packed with the ability to transform ordinary chicken dishes into extraordinary culinary creations. This remarkable reimagining is not just about great taste and aroma but also a heartfelt nod to mothers, children, and all food enthusiasts who treasure unforgettable flavor experiences.”