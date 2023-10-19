Chinese firm alleges impersonation, cries out to FG for intervention

President Bola Tinubu

By David Odama

The newly inaugurated Ganfen Lithium Industry Limited Nigeria, a Chinese company operating in Nasarawa State, yesterday raised an alarm over its impersonation, which it claimed was threatening its corporate existence in the country.

Consequently, the company pleaded with the federal government to intervene and commence investigation into the activities of the company allegedly impersonating it, under the name ‘Ganfen Lithium Group Co Ltd’.

The company in a statement signed yesterday by Andrew Kekunkun, Chief of Ganfeng staff in Nasarawa, alleged that the impersonating company which activities had no bearing on its operations, was using its corperate name to carry out illegal activities in Nigeria.

The statement read: “Ganfen Lithium Industry Limited, Nigeria, are aware of a recent statement about our company’s relationship with Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. Our company hereby declares as follows

“Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited is an independent limited company legally registered in Nigeria according to Nigerian laws. The company’s business scope includes “lithium ore exploration, extraction, laboratory analysis, processing, and sales of lithium carbonate.”

“Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited, Nigeria is a limited liability company with a business scope in the local area of Nigeria. Our company’s name “Ganfeng” in the phonetic meaning within Chinese represents the hope of achieving a sweet harvest through hard work in Nigeria.”

The statement further declared that activities of the company in Nigeria was a reflection and promotion of corporate culture as well as it’s hopeful vision for the future, adding that Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited Nigeria had never relied on or utilized any resources or influence from Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. to develop or engage in business activities.