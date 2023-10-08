China to boost water supply capacity in Nigeria

China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Ltd. has reiterated its commitment to construct four pipeline loops to boost water supply capacity by 480,000 cubic metres per-day in Nigeria.

The organisation made this known in a statement published on the AU”s website on Saturday.

The statement said the project encompassed 415 kilometers of ductile-iron water distribution pipelines of varying DN1500-200 diameters.

It described the organisation’s Water Supply Division of CGC to have had extensive business advantages in engineering projects, internationally competitive, water project construction capabilities and project subcontracting management capabilities.

Also in matching design consulting, operation management and market growth capabilities, thereby contributing towards improvement of economic and social development in Nigeria.

According to the statement, since 2001 CGC built more than 100 water plants in 36 states of Nigeria, served daily life, and boosted production and water supply of 70 million people.

“The Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, flagged off in May 2021, constructed by Water Supply Division of CGC Nigeria Limited, is a significant infrastructure development in Nigeria’s capital.

“This is managed by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and jointly financed by the Export-Import Bank of China.

“It aims to construct four pipeline loops, thereby enhancing the city’s water supply capacity by 480,000 m3/d.

“The project encompasses 415 kilometers of ductile iron water distribution pipelines of varying diameters DN1500-200.”

The statement noted that completion of the project would alleviate water scarcity in 50 districts and benefit an estimated 2.5 million residents.

It described the project as being more than just a water supply initiative, also as a comprehensive plan to enhance the quality of life in the FCT to provide safe, reliable and ample water to its inhabitants.

“The project’s social benefits are manifold improving living standards by laying and commissioning water supply pipelines, the project connects the final ‘mile’ of the water supply system.

“This expansion increases the city’s water supply capacity from 240,000m3/d to 720,000m3/d, effectively addressing the long-standing water shortage in the FCT and enhancing residents’ quality and health of life.

“(It will) create employment opportunities; the project directly employs over a thousand indigenous workers during construction, indirectly creating more job opportunities.

“It stimulates local employment and income growth while nurturing a group of Nigerian local talents and enhancing local personnel skills and quality.

“(Also) promoting sustainable development; the project allows the existing water plant to operate at its maximum capacity, reducing resource waste,” it added.

It said the organisation would expand its scope of water users, improve expenditure of the water supply system, form a virtuous cycle, and lay the foundation for long-term stable development of water supply service.

It assured the project would help strengthen the FCT’s water supply system, provide a crucial foundation for its economic, social, and cultural development, as well as bolster Nigeria’s international image and soft-power.

CGC is a reputable Chinese company at the forefront of construction of roads and bridges, agriculture, mining, water supply, irrigation, drilling, real estate, manufacturing and trade in Nigeria. (NAN)