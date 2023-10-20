Chery appoints Carloha dealer in Nigeria

By Willie Samson

CARLOHA Nigeria, a prominent automobile company that specialises in the sales and services of luxury vehicles has been appointed as the authorised dealer of Chery Automobile for the Nigerian market. A statement by Carloha Nigeria said that “this strategic partnership marks a significant landmark in the expansion and growth of both organisations in the Nigerian automotive industry.

Chery Automobile, a global player in automotive manufacturing with a robust history of high-quality vehicles, is excited about the partnership with Carloha Nigeria.”

It said that the essence of this partnership is to provide Nigerian automobile lovers with access to cutting-edge vehicles that combine state-of-the-art technology, superior quality, affordability, and unrivaled reliability.

According to the Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, “This strategic alignment is in consonance with Carloha’s commitment to offering our numerous customers the best of the best quality vehicles that exceed their needs and expectations. Indeed, Chery’s global scorecard in providing a high-quality and innovative automobile line-up is in sync with Carloha’s vision of quality vehicles to drive the world!”

This appointment will offer Carloha the opportunity to provide the full range of Chery models, including SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles, to meet the needs and preferences of Nigerian automobile enthusiasts. More importantly, Carloha’s team of well-experienced sales and aftersales teams is well positioned to provide professional advice, reliable aftersales backup, and a seamless vehicle purchase experience.

According to Heping Chen, Vice President at Chery Africa, “Chery is excited to partner with Carloha Nigeria, and we believe that Carloha’s rich expertise and glaring commitment to providing exceptional customer service delivery will add immense value to the success story of Chery in Nigeria. Together, we hope to raise the bar of excellence in superior automobile service delivery in Nigeria.

Key highlights of this partnership include: Expanded Product Portfolio: Carloha Nigeria will offer the complete lineup of Chery vehicles, providing Nigerian customers with a wide range of options to suit their needs and preferences; State-of-the-Art Showrooms: Carloha Nigeria is committed to enhancing the car-buying experience with state-of-the-art showrooms that showcase Chery’s vehicles in a premium setting.

Certified Service Centres: To ensure that Chery owners receive top-notch service and maintenance, Carloha Nigeria promises to establish certified service centres to be handled by qualified technicians who have a deep understanding of Chery vehicles nationwide.

Financing Options: Carloha Nigeria will work hand in hand with some financial institutions to provide attractive finance options, making it easier for customers to purchase their dream Chery vehicles.