Chelsea plot January move for Napoli’s Osimhen

Ci Napoli 27/092023 – campionato di calcio serie A / Napoli-Udinese / nella foto: Victor Osimhen || 277029_0092 2023 Calcio Championnat italien Serie A football

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea have added Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, to the club’s list of targets during the January transfer window.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are monitoring Osimhen, who has continued his fine form for Napoli, scoring six goals in 10 games after leading the team to their first Serie A title last season.

It’s unclear if Chelsea will submit a bid for Osimhen in January, with Napoli set to demand a fee in the region of £120 million.

Osimhen has stalled over signing a new contract with Napoli after the club’s official account appeared to mock Osimhen after he missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw against Bologna last month, an act that brought condemnation from the player’s agent, Roberto Calenda, and a formal apology from Napoli officials.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea side crossed the £1 billion mark for transfers in the summer, but the team has struggled in front of goal, with only Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja leading the lines.

Chelsea are already monitoring Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal.