Chelsea ease past Burnley 4-1

Chelsea’s English midfielder #07 Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the team’s third goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Burnley.

Sterling has again been left out of the England squad for the forthcoming matches against Australia and Italy.

But the winger showed his class by playing a role in three Chelsea goals at Turf Moor as Mauricio Pochettino’s team won for a third successive game in all competitions.

French teenager Wilson Odobert celebrated his first Premier League start by giving Burnley a shock lead after 15 minutes.

Chelsea equalised in the 42nd minute when Ameen Al-Dakhil accidentally diverted Sterling’s cross into the net for an own goal.

The Blues went ahead five minutes into the second half after Sterling was fouled by Vitinho and Cole Palmer converted the penalty for his first goal since signing from Manchester City in August.

Sterling capped his virtuoso display in the 65th minute with a clinical finish from Conor Gallagher’s pass, with Nicolas Jackson netting Chelsea’s fourth 10 minutes later