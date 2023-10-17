Certificate saga: Peter Obi didn’t impersonate late brother – Obi-Datti spokesman

The chief spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, has debunked the allegation that Peter Obi impersonated with his brother’s University of Nigeria academic certificate.

Tanko gave the rebuttal in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

The Obi-Datti spokesman slammed the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party, saying they are desperate to make Obi look like a bad product before the Nigerian electorate.

Recall the Spokesman of the Labour Party faction, Abayomi Arabambi, had on Thursday alleged some discrepancies in the academic certificates of the former Anambra governor.

Arabambi made the allegation while speaking in an interview on AIT News.

Obi’s certificate sage followed controversy that trails President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate.

Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, had dragged the president over the authenticity of the credentials he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While Atiku accused Tinubu of parading forged academic documents, Obi challenged the President to reveal his true identity to Nigerians.

But, Arabambi, during a television interview, stated that it was unfair of the LP candidate to drag the president when he also has discrepancies in his academic qualifications.

The factional spokesman alleged that the name on the academic certificate Obi claimed to have bagged from the University of Nigeria in Nsukka contradicts the name on that of his National Youth Service Corps.

But, in his reaction to the allegation on Monday, Tanko swiped Arabambi, describing him as one of the few expelled members of the party parading themselves as members.

The Obi-Datti campaign spokesman stressed that his principal couldn’t have been parading his late brother’s UNN certificate since both studied different courses.

He stated, “Obi in his capacity as Labour Party standard bearer had innocuously advised the embattled President to rest the certificate-gate around him and save the country further embarrassment by reintroducing himself and putting the records straight.

“A simple patriotic advisory that was informed by belief in anything that is connected to national development, but their hirelings, freebooters and lawless adventurers prefer to insult our candidate with fabrications.

“In one of his pieces of fiction, they claimed that Obi was impersonating his dead senior brother; a farce, slapstick comedy from hell. Obi’s most senior brother is alive. One of his senior brothers who died was in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN years ahead of Obi and read Computer Science while Obi read Philosophy.

Tanko further labelled the Lamidi Apapa faction as ‘political hirelings and buccaneers indulged in menial work of character assassination to ostensibly soil the name of our Presidential candidate.’

He stressed that it is on record that both Arabambi and Apapa are no longer with the leadership of LP.

He stated, “At the forefront of these malicious hatchet jobbers, is Dr Abayomi Arambabi, who dubiously continues even to identify himself as a member and Publicity Secretary of Labour Party.

“He and Chief Lamidi Apapa have been going about merchandising with the name of the party and endlessly castigating our flag bearer who we are proud to say is the most popular and loved Nigerian politician today.

“As they go about using the name of the party, none has said anything positive about Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the party they claim. That speaks volumes. Instead, they have even been more vociferous against Peter Obi than their sponsors, yet they claim they are of the Labour Party.

“Is it not time the media houses blacklist them for wearing the devil’s coat and speaking on the saint’s platform. After all, none of them or their family members voted for Peter Obi,” he said.