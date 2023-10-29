Catholic priest kidnapped in Taraba

Stock

By Femi Bolaji

One of the priests at the St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in the Ibi local government area of Taraba state, Very Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

He was picked up in the early hours of Sunday at the Reverend Father’s rectory of the parish.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein announced this in a statement.

The statement was signed by the Communications Director of the Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr. John Jerome Laikei.

The Diocese also solicited prayers from members of the public for the abducted Priest’s safe return.

Contacted, the spokesman of Taraba Police Command, SP Abdullahi Usman, said they are yet to get information about the incident.

Vanguard News