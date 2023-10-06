Catholic Church to canonise 14-year-old girl killed for resisting rape

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Catholic Church will, tomorrow, in Benin City, begins the process of beatification that could culminate in sainthood for a 14-year-old, Vivian Ogu, killed by armed men in 2009 for resisting their attempts to rape her.

Recall that suspected armed robbers had invaded their residence and forced the then 14 years old Vivian to a nearby bush to rape her, but she resisted, and was shot dead.

At a briefing, yesterday the Director of Vivian Ogu Movement, VOM, Very Rev Fr. Stephen Dumbiri alongside members of VOM and the parents of the late Vivian, said the Archbishop of Benin of Benin City, Most Rev. Dr. Augustin Obiora Akubeze would issue an edict calling on the public to forward their testimonies on the life of Vivian Ogu which he said would be subjected to a tribunal that would either confirm her virtuous status or otherwise based on the testimonies from the members of the public.

He said the VOM embarked on Supplex Libellus which is the process of officially petitioning the leadership of the church demanding for canonization and that the Catholic Church leadership appointed an experienced expert on the cause of saints, Rome based Christiana Marinelli as the “postulator of the cause”.

Dumbiri said the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria also gave approval for the opening of the cause of the “beatification and canonization of Vivian Ogu be opened” stating that it would be of great pastoral benefit to the church in Nigeria.

He said “The Archbishop is now set to issue an edict on Saturday the 7th of October, 2023 at Holy Cross Cathedral during a mass by 10.00am. The edict to be issued will call on the public to come forward with testimonies whether positive or negative, on the life of Vivian Ogu that could be of good value either for or against the cause.

“It is important to note that the Archdiocese is pursuing the cause for the beatification and canonization of Vivian Ogu not just because she was killed for refusing to be raped but because of the great impact she made in the life of so many youths as well as her zeal for the Lord before her death.

“On March 29, 2014, the Archbishop of Benin City, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, inaugurated the Vivian Ogu Movement, with the task of making known the story of her exemplary life, preserving and developing the land where she was killed, collecting testimonies of people about her virtues and about potential miracles, for the promotion of the cause of beatification and canonization of Vivian Ogu.”