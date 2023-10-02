Carpenter, one other arrested for trafficking 15-yr-old girl, 2 others for prostitution

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 56-year-old carpenter, Babatunde Oluwasola, and a trader, Dada Fowowe, have been arrested for trafficking a 15-year-old girl and two others to Libya for prostitution.

The suspects were arrested by the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Ondo State.

They allegedly recruited the girls and trafficked them to Libya in April, this year, with the promise of getting them lucrative jobs and to live a better life abroad.

Babatunde, who is from Osun State but resides in Akure, reportedly got one of the victims through the help of Dada, aka lya Alaso, aged 47, who also resides in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Vanguard gathered that Babatunde transported the victims through the desert to Libya.

The victims spent two weeks before getting to Libya, where they were to start the illicit business.

One of the victims, the 15-year-old girl, who lived with her parents before embarking on the journey, discovered that she couldn’t cope with the business and later escaped.

She reportedly didn’t tell anyone about her journey to Libya until she arrived there and discovered that she had been deceived by the suspects.

It was gathered that the 15-year-old girl discovered that what she was subjected to was not what she bargained for, hence she reached out to her father, who had been looking for her.

The father, it was learned, reported the case to the state command of the NSCDC.

The whereabouts of the two other girls remained unknown.

A spokesperson for the command, Aidamenbor Daniel, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

Aidamenbor added that the “Suspects have already made confessional statements and after our investigation, the case will be transferred to NAPTIP for further actions.”