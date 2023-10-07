Cancer centre in Kwara will reverse medical tourism in Nigeria, says Gov AbdulRazaq

Abdulrahman Abdulrazak

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has said that the N2.5b Oncology Centre intervention of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) in the state would reverse the trending medical tourism in Nigeria.

The governor who said this on Friday in Ilorin while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-the-art project also said that the project will provide services for Nigeria and the entire West African region

He said that the oncology centre, when completed, will once again put Nigeria on the world map as a destination for quality and affordable cancer diagnostics and treatment centre in the West Africa sub-region.

He expressed his delight at the take-off of the project saying: “I commend ASR Africa, under the chairmanship of Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the take-off of the N2.5b oncology centre that the groundbreaking is being done today.

“We cannot thank him enough for the huge CSR gesture, in addition to other projects he supports through ASR Africa, in Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. We will continue to build on this strategic partnership with ASR Africa to ensure that this project is delivered to the benefit of mankind.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this project when completed would reverse medical tourism in Nigeria and let me also say that the state government will provide all the supports that is needed for this project to be completed and completed on time.”he said. He described Alh Abdul Samad Rabiu founder of BUA group as a visionary and patriotic Nigerian.

Managing Director, ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, in response to the groundbreaking ceremony said that the project under the direct supervision of ASR Africa and in partnership with the Kwara Statement Government, will be equipped with the most modern technology in oncology diagnostics and treatment of patients. He added that the centre , when completed would provide Nigerians and foreign patients with world-class oncology services to facilitate early detection and affordable treatment for all types of cancers.

He also commended the governor for selecting the project for ASR Africa and for personally steering it to fruition.

“We are in kwara as part of our partnership with the state government and we gave them N2.5 billion grant for the tertiary heath system support and the Governor in his wisdom selected an ecological centre which we just did the breaking.

He said that “BUA selected four states for the grant, Sokoto, Ogun, Kwara and Edo for the total amount of N10 billion. And we are doing it on geopolitical zone to cover all of them to have a balance geographical spread.”he said

He also said that Kwara State is a beneficiary of the ASR Africa 1 Billion Naira tertiary education grant for the ongoing construction of the 3,000-seater amphitheater at the University of Ilorin,adding that other states that have enjoyed similar grants include Ogun State, Lagos State, Akwa Ibom State, Sokoto State, amongst others.