CAN urges Nigerians to reflect on unity rather than diversity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger has admonished Nigerians to reflect more on what unites the country rather than what divides it.

Rev. Bulus Yohanna, Chairman of CAN in Niger, said this at the 63rd Independence Day prayer session organized by the state chapter of CAN in Minna.

Yohanna in his message tagged: “Let us focus on what unites us more as a people,” advocated the need for Nigerians to live as an indivisible entity where peace, justice, equity and fairness abound.

“As we pray and intercede for our nation today and always, I advocate the need for us to reflect more on what unites us as a people rather than what divides us.

“The oneness of Nigeria remains more advantageous despite the challenges we are facing as a nation,” he said.

He also advised Nigerians to remain supportive either as individual or collectively towards nation-building to move the country forward.

According to him, we need to propagate unity, irrespective of our political, religious and ethnic divides, and to rally round Gov. Umar Bago who has so far shown commitment and resilience to revamp the state.

He urged the governor to remain resolute in ensuring residents enjoyed unprecedented transformation, especially in the area of security of lives and property and the state economy.

Bago said his administration would do everything humanly possible to ensure rapid development in the state.

Bago, represented by Mrs Elizabeth Shaba, Commissioner for Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Niger, called for collective efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.