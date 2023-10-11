Burna Boy loses all seven nominations at 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has lost all of his seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3 and then broadcast Tuesday night (October 10).

The self-styled ‘African Giant’ lost the Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer of the Year categories to American rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

Burna Boy also lost out on Hustler of the Year to 50Cent and Best Collaboration of the Year for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ feat, 21 Savage to Lil Durk and J. Cole’s ‘All My Life.’

His other losses came in the Best Hip Hop Video for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ feat, 21 Savage to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’, and Song of the Year to the same song.

Meanwhile, Lamar emerged the night’s biggest winner, swooping four prizes.

The rapper swept every category he was nominated in, winning hip hop artist of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and video director of the year, alongside his collaborator Dave Free.

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif bagged the award for the Best International Flow category defeating South Africa’s late AKA and K.O, France’s Gazo and Ninho, UK’s J Hus, Central Cee and others.