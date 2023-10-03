Burna Boy, Fireboy among top winners at 2023 BMI Awards

Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Fireboy DML have been announced as winners at the BMI London Awards 2023.

The two artistes were among the recipients of the ‘Most Performed Work of the Year’ awards which were presented to over 20 songs.

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ and Fireboy’s ‘Peru’ with British singer, Ed Sheeran made the list.

Meanwhile, another Nigerian record producer, Richard Isong, aka P2J, scooped the ‘Impact Award.’

British legend, Gary Kemp bagged the ‘Icon Award’ while American singer Doja Cat’s afrobeat-themed song, ‘Woman’, won the ‘Song of the Year’ award.