Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad with harmstring injury

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been withdrawn from the England national squad due to concerns over his fitness.

England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, had initially called Saka up for friendly against Australia and the crucial Euros qualifier with Italy.

However, following thorough medical examinations carried out by the England medical team, it was determined that Saka was not in optimal condition to represent the Three Lions.

His space however, won’t be filled up as Southgate has decided not to replace him in the squad.

Recall Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta had voiced concerns about Saka’s fitness.

The 22-year-old winger has been dealing with a series of injuries, including thigh, Achilles, and hamstring issues, in recent weeks.