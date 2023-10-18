Broadband service provider, Smile commits to high-quality internet service to Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

Broadband service provider, Smile Communications has said that in an era where connectivity is essential, it offers a diverse array of data plans, ensuring that customers have access to high-quality internet service at their fingertips.

Head of marketing operations at the company, Goke Olaleye, said: “The services range from daily plans for quick internet access to flexible monthly plans and even longer-term options like bi-annual and annual plans, Smile caters to the unique requirements of its diverse customer base.

“Smile Communications understands that no two customers are the same, constant connectivity for work or leisure, we have a plan tailored just for you.

“In addition to data offerings, our services is winning hearts with voice plans. Customers can enjoy seamless local and international calling experiences, making it easier to stay connected with loved ones and business associates around the world. Smile’s voice plans have become a favorite among consumers who value both quality and affordability.

“To enhance convenience, Smile communications has made accessing its services a breeze. Customers can choose to manage their accounts and purchases online, through the web, or by using the MySmile app, ensuring that they have full control over their connectivity needs.