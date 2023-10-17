Bridge Int’l Academies holds parent fest in Nigeria

As part of its efforts to ensure parents’ involvement and participation in their children’s development and academic success, Bridge International Academies in Nigeria recently held its annual parent fest across all 46 schools in Lagos and Osun States.

The event, which took place recently, was a testament to Bridge International Academies’ commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive educational environment.

Parents and guardians were encouraged to actively participate in their children’s educational journey, reinforcing the belief that the partnership between schools and families plays a vital role in pupils’ overall success.

Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director of the school, Foyinsola Akinjaiyeju, said: “Parent Fest is a special time for us to strengthen the bond between our school community and our parents.

“We are thrilled to see parents actively engaged in their child’s learning journey. Together, we can help every child reach their full potential.”

According to a parent, Mrs Akinremiomotola Bunmi, who took to Facebook to sing Bridge International Academies, Nigeria’s praises said the fest was enlightening and she had made up her mind never to miss anyone again.

Parents got to know the technicality of teaching and learning. They learnt how teachers track and monitor the progress of their pupils and how they get the attention of children using cheers and energizers.

For other parents, the fest was enlightening and unique as it allowed them to experience firsthand how the teachers teach the pupils in the classroom.

Omotola Francis, Akinlolu, the Director of Schools at Bridge International Academies in Lagos said: “Unlike typical PTA meetings, the Parent Fest allows new and returning parents to learn how to help extend teaching outside the classroom, view their children’s academic work and the additional resources available for learning and garner insight on the typical ‘Day in the Life of a Bridge Pupil’ in the classroom.”

Bridge believes that parent involvement improves attendance and helps children feel more motivated in the classes. The more parents are involved in their children’s education, the better the children’s class motivation, behaviour, and grades become.

As part of activities at the event, parents signed a pledge form to indicate their interest and readiness to become a partner in their child’s education and give them the support they need to become successful and confident future leaders in Nigeria.

With a mission to provide quality education for all, Bridge International Academies remains dedicated to creating an environment where every child can thrive. The success of the Parent Fest is a testament to the school’s commitment to the holistic development and academic excellence of its students.