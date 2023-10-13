Breaking: Tinubu pulls FCT out of Treasury Single Account

Omeiza Ajayi
President Bola Tinubu has pulled the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, out of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, effectively paving way for the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to utilize the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR for the development of the nation’s capital.
At a news conference Friday in Abuja, Wike also disclosed that the President has approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission to allow for staff career progression.
Details later…
