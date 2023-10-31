Breaking: Tinubu intervenes in Fubara, Wike rift

-As Police Council confirms Egbetokun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday intervened in the rift between Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike, which has dragged the state into a political crisis.

President Tinubu used the opportunity of the Police Council meeting which both attended as members, to mediate and perhaps end the feud between the two political allies.

The President’s intervention was disclosed by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting presided over by the President at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Despite their feud, Fubara and Wike had earlier exchanged pleasantries inside the Council Chambers venue of the meeting before it commenced.

The Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) also disclosed that the opposition governors have resolved to work with the president because he has shown good faith by not interfering with gubernatorial cases brought before the courts by PDP members.

The peace moves followed the confirmation of Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police, IGP, by the council.

The minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, explained that the council confirmed him because he had acquitted himself well since he was appointed in an acting capacity.

He noted that Egbetokun has also provided a blueprint for ensuring the security of the country, which indicates his suitability for the post.