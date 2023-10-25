Tinubu appoints nine INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbajwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this via a statement on Wednesday, said that the appointment is in accordance of the powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022).

The new RECs are Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne, Edo, Mr. Bamidele Agbede, Ekiti, Mr. Jani Adamu Bello, Gombe, Dr. Taiye Ilayasu,Kwara, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, Lagos, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Nasarawa, Prof. Mohammed Yalwa, Niger, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, Rivers, and Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo, Zamfara.

The statement added, “President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria.”

