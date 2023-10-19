BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Issa-Onilu, seven others

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, as the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the other appointments made by the President on the list included heads for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), among others.

Issa-Onilu’s appointment was made along with seven others for agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight (8) new Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation:

“National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu; Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama; National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu.

“Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo; News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali; and Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah.

“The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

“By these directives of the President, the above-listed appointments take immediate effect.”