Breaking: Lagos police declare ‘Primeboy’ wanted over Mohbad’s death; offer N1m bounty

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, declared Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy wanted, following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his X handle, described Ibrahim to be “approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe.”

According to the PPRO, Ibrahim’s last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” Benjamin stated.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, is giving a sum of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” he posted.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died in Lagos at the age of 27.