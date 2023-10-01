Breaking: Ilebaye wins Big Brother Naija All Stars, ₦120m grand prize

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ilebaye Odiniya has been crowned as the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars.

The 22-year-old won the ₦120 million grand prize ahead of Mercy Eke and emerged as the ultimate queen of the reality show.

The six finalists were Cross, Ilebaye, Ceec, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.

Recall Ilebaye competed in the Season 7 ‘Level Up’ edition but was evicted after a few weeks.

The‘Gen-Z baddie’ made a stunning return a year after her first show and managed to capture the nation’s heart throughout the BBNaija All Stars show.

Despite enduring some harsh experiences within the house, her authenticity resonated with viewers and she dominated conversation on social media.

From several altercations to winning wager games and then the ultimate HOH immunity, she served viewers with a plethora of highlights.

Ilebaye competed in the toughest HOH game to claim the ultimate immunity card. After going head-to-head with eight other All Stars housemates she won the challenging game of balancing on a platform for over two hours.

Ilebaye was sadly at the forefront of the receiving end of Ike’s meanest schemes, who littered her clothes on the bathroom floor while on the show.

She came in as the youngest housemate and ever since has had fans and viewers with the constant thought of whether or not her controversial moments was a strategic ploy.

She survived the challenging moments and has now been crowned winner of the ₦120 million grand prize.