Breaking: Borno lawmaker’s daughter murdered in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maidugyeu

A daughter of a Member of the Borno State House of Assembly Representing Ngala local government area, Hon Bukar Abacha, was strangulated to death by unknown persons around Gidan Dembe in Maiduguri.



This came less than 24 hours when Governor Babagana Zulum ordered the demolition of brothels, shanties, and makeshift bear joints at the Railway Terminus general area, which he claimed these unwholesome activities are breeding criminals and other related killings in the metropolis.

Sources said, the incident took place around 6:30pm on Tuesday, when the husband was said to have left the compound to a nearby mosque for prayers.

The husband of the victim, Mrs. Amma Buwa who took the corpse to the police station said he found her lifeless body in his house with her hand and legs tied behind her back while her two years old child was crying beside.

The Gwange police Division evacuated the corps to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for autopsy and investigation.

The incident which caused tension and pandemonium in the area attracted a large crowd of residents who thronged the scene to catch a glimpse.

According to a family Source who shared the news of the incident on his facebook page said, the remains of the deceased would be buried today (Wednesday) morning in Maiduguri.

“Inna lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un.

Mrs Amma Buwa is killed by some hoodlums earlier today after isha prayer, where some unknown men invaded into her house after her husband left to the masjid for isha prayer.



“Amma is the daughter of member Representing ngala at the state house of Assembly.

“The janaiza (burial) will take place at 777 Housing Estate by 10am in Maiduguri.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.” He wrote.