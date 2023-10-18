Breaking: Abducted wife, children of Kwara lawmakers regain freedom

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The wife and children of the Kwara House of Assembly member Hon. Soliu Ayanshola who were abducted have regained freedom, according to top government sources.

They regained their freedom late Wednesday, abour 8pm, following discreet efforts of the security agencies and the Kwara State Government.

“At least five members of the gang that abducted them have also been arrested following discreet intelligence and surveillance works by all the teams involved,” one of the sources said.

Speaking with Vanguard on a condition of anonymity this night, a close family source also said that “The wife and children were released few minutes ago, they’ve been reunited with members of the family, they’re safe, hale and hearty” he confirmed.

It would be recalled news of their Kidnap in the ancestral town of the honourable had made the rounds for the last 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Police Command said that it has arrested five persons in connection with the reported abduction of the wife and two children of Soliu Ayansola Lawal, a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, earlier on Wednesday, disclosed that at least five people had been arrested by the command over the abduction of the wife and two children of the lawmaker.

Recall that the wife and two children of the lawmaker representing the Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru constituency of Moro Local Government in the State House of Assembly were abducted by gunmen on Monday.

Speaking on the freedom of the two children and wife of the lawmaker who were reunited with their families this evening, the Police Spokesman told Vanguard that he read it on the social media like everyone does.

“I have not been officially briefed,i read it on the social media like you people did.”he quipped .