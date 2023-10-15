Brawl breaks out as Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis by disqualification

There was drama on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester after a brawl broke during the boxing match between MMA fighter Dillon Danis and Logan Paul.

Paul won the bout by disqualification of Danis after the MMA star tried to take Paul down with a jiu-jitsu move in the final round.

This led the fight descending into chaos with security forced to throng the ring to separate the two fighters.

Paul’s corner took to the canvas to defend their fighter while Danis’ team joined them in the ring as a mass brawl broke out.

Logan Paul was announced as the winner after confirmation that Dillon Danis had been disqualified

Fans on social media hit out at the contest, slamming Danis for failing to throw punches in a one-sided contest before the ’embarrassing’ ending.

