Brain Drain: Our health sector at crossroads says, Erhabor, MLSN Registrar

—- 81students of Achievers varsity, inducted into Nigeria’s MLS Council

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

The Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, (MLSN), Dr Tosan Erhabor, has raised the alarm that the effect of the brain drain has made jobs in the health sector cumbersome for the medical practitioners working across the country.

Erhabor, said this during the 12th induction/ oath taking ceremony of 81 qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists, 2022/2023 set, of Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo state.

While lamenting that the nations health sector is at the crossroads, the Registrar said this was as a result of the Brian drain.

According to him ” let me call on all training institutions to begin early to inculcate the value of team work in the young ones before they enter the field of practice.

“The health sector is at the crossroads. Most of our best brains have either exited the sector.

“Others are queuing up to do so. The trend makes the job of those still available cumbersome, and no individual or group can cope alone.

“Health professionals must, therefore, learn to work harmoniously while placing the patient at the centre of their practice.

Erhabor while advising the new inductees said ” You are now to go forth and practice in line with the ethical standards of our profession.

“By your training, you have a duty to help improve the health indices of our fellow citizens.

“You are the backbone of modern medicine and any clinical decision that ignores your professional view is a costly gamble on the lives of the patients.

“Be proud of who you are, but be accommodating of dissenting views too. In the meantime, you must complete your internship before enrolling into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Dire consequences await those, who breach this guideline.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Omolola lrinoye, said that the University has made some developmental strides, new structures have sprang up.

Irinoye said that the ” campus has

upgraded with additional facilities provided to enhance quality learning in line with the vision and mission of the University to be one of the best in the Africa and the world.

She pleaded with the inductees ” not to forget to carry the mantra of the University which is Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership as you continue your pursuit in your career.

The Pro- Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the institution, Dr Bode Ayorinde, said that university would soon commence the running of programmes in the College of Medicine, Pharmacy and Education.