Books content must retain authenticity to be relatable – Akintayo , Author

By Rita Okoye

An author, Dr. Akintayo Emmanuel has averred that books must retain authenticity to be relatable. Emmanuel who is a prominent figure in the fields of leadership and intercultural studies, is also the author of “Walking Daily In Dominion”.

Shedding light on the inspiration behind his books, he said:”The impact of COVID-19 is still causing nothing but devastation, hurt, and losses in the lives of many individuals and families. The world has been under siege, and people still fear the unknown and unseen. Families, nations, homes, and marriages have been negatively impacted and have yet to recover, thus seeing a tremendous spike in mental illnesses. It is my prayer that both books reach believers and non-believers.

“Walking Daily in Dominion” and “Canceling Appointment with Death: Covid-19 Pandemic” convey messages of empowerment, faith, dominion, authority, and resilience, offering readers a positive perspective and guidance in their pursuit of life.

God gave every man dominion over the fish of the sea and the fowl of the air (Genesis 1:26), which translates to, as revealed to me by the Holy Spirit, the depth and height of man’s dominion. But unfortunately, we are not dealing with a new serpent but an old one, as Revelation 12:9 tells us. The subtle serpent deceived Adam and Eve, and God banned them from the Garden of Eden, where God gave them total dominion and authority. So is the same today, with many Christians thus leaving them susceptible to the enemy’s plans. “Walking Daily in Dominion” guides readers to live a life of purpose, rulership, and spiritual fulfillment. It directs them back to the dominion God expects us to exact today”.

Asked about his ability to convey spiritual truths and practical wisdom through his writing, he said:”Thank you so much! It’s all by the mercy and grace of God. My books are designed for Christians and everyone who wants to live a peaceful and God-fearing life. These books are spiritual gems to the body of Christ and people from various socioeconomic backgrounds and walks of life. For the readers to blend, the content must retain its authenticity and simplicity to be relatable and engaging. In the words of the great Apostle Paul, necessity is laid upon me to help people understand and digest spiritual truths by making them relatable so that laypeople, individuals, ministers, Christians, and non-Christians can experience total freedom. God’s mission on the earth is to reach, restore, and reconnect with the lost.

As Christians, we must ensure we condescend to people’s level to win them over to Christ. Likewise, the tone of these books most clearly conveys the message of hope, triumph, assurance, and tranquility for everyone in the face of trauma and trials”.