Boat mishap: 23 persons drowned in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

At least 23 persons were reportedly killed in a boat mishap which occurred in Yauri river in Kebbi state.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris quoted the governor condoling the bereaved families of the victims of the boat accident which claimed the lives of at least 23 persons.

Gov. Idris appealed to the affected families to accept it as the will of God in good faith and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Jannatul Firdaus.

“I want to urge you to see what happened as the will of Almighty Allah that nobody can question, therefore, accept it in good faith. We should also continue to pray to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatul Firdaus,” he prayed.

It was learnt that the boat loaded with 30 traders and their goods took-off from Kasabo village on Monday to Yauri town for commercial activities and sank while navigating the river before getting to the shores.

However, seven people have been rescued alive while 23 others still missing as search for the corpses is still ongoing.

The governor, who appealed to the parents of the deceased to accept it as an act of God, described the accident as unfortunate and painful adding that the state share the grief and mourns with the the entire family.