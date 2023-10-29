Black race must shake off slave trade psyche, deploy talents – Obi

Peter Obi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has urged the black race to shake off the damage done to our psyche by the slave trade to deploy our abundant natural resources and talents to make progress.

Obi said this in an address he delivered in England as a guest at the Celebration of Black History Month by the black community at Oxford University, over the weekend.

He said that the time has come for Africa and the black community to engage in productive activities, good governance, and purposeful leadership.

His Personal Assistant (Media) Michael Jude Nwolisa, said this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that Obi who shared ideas with the black community reminded them that life, irrespective of color, race, or tribe, should be about building a better society and making humanity better recalling this was what motivated him to enter politics.

According to him, Obi noted that he joined politics leaving his lucrative business, to serve the public not minding the huge loss available.

The Labour Party standard bearer said, “I relayed to them my experience in 2001 while taking an Executive Management Course at Kellogg School of Management, a personal encounter I had with Prof Donald Jacobs, the School Dean, which eventually motivated me to join politics back home in Nigeria, to help build a better nation for all.

“Looking back in time, not minding the bold challenges I have faced, I am grateful for all I have accomplished, especially the positive changes I have engendered in the nation.

“Especially in the areas of health, education, and pulling people out of poverty.

He reminded them that Africa needs to invest heavily in Education and utilize its energetic youth populations.

“Africa should not be attending the summit asking for concessions, pointing out that the era of tokenism for Africa has passed.

According to the LP standard bearer, ‘Africa with a landmass of 30.3 million km² and a population of over 1.4 billion people, continues to fall short, economically, far below Europe, with a landmass of 10.18 million km² and a population of about 746 million.

‘Africa will rise and enjoy development and progress.”

Obi went further to say that with a land mass of Europe of 1,152,000km almost the same as Nigeria with 923,000km Nigeria with a youthful population should be more productive but is hindered by poor leadership.

He reiterated that “Development is a journey. Time was when Europe faced similar challenges, as we face today but tackled by engaging in productive activities.

Nigeria, and indeed, Africa need only committed ethical leadership to lead it on the path of development.

Obi equally noted that the three biggest economies in Europe, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France with a population of about 216m have a GDP almost 25 times the GDP of Nigeria with an almost similar population.

Germany has $ 4.4 trillion with a land mass of 349, 223km, plus a population of about 84m and France has a GDP of $3.049. and 551695km land mass, plus a population of about 54m the UK has a GDP of $3.3.., and a land mass of 243,610km with a population of about 67m while Nigeria has a land mass of 923 769km and a GDP of $489.80 billion.

He told his audience that, what this means is that what is lacking in Nigeria and many African countries is a lack of productivity arising from poor and focused political leadership which Africa should strive to achieve and take their destiny into their own hands and stop looking for tokens from areas not as blessed as the continent.